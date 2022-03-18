K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Cormark

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KBL. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.13.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.32 million and a PE ratio of 34.31. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$29.69 and a twelve month high of C$47.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

