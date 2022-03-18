Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.66.

TSE:TXG opened at C$16.38 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.98.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

