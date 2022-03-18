Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXGGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.66.

TSE:TXG opened at C$16.38 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.98.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.