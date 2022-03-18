Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.