ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

