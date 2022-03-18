Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 52,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

DRQ opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

