ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 2.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $62.93 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83.

