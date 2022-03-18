Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Shares Up 2.5%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

