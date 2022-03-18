Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.71

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.71 and traded as high as $26.37. Global Partners shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 63,564 shares trading hands.

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Global Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

