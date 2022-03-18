VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.80 and last traded at C$11.81. Approximately 13,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 24,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EINC shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on VanEck ETF Trust from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. started coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. CIBC set a C$28.00 target price on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$28.00 target price on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get VanEck ETF Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$576.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.03.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.