CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $311.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $311.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.20.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $298.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.67. CACI International has a 52 week low of $235.34 and a 52 week high of $309.80. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.94.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CACI International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth $721,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

