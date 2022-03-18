CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 3,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 486,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 1,148.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 472,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 259,617 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarLotz by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 126,302 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

