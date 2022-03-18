Argus Upgrades Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) to “Buy”

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

