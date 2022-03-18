HC Wainwright Cuts Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $53.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 313.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

