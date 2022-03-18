HC Wainwright Cuts Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $53.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 313.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $43.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cullinan Oncology (Get Rating)
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
