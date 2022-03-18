Short Interest in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Grows By 19.7%

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 893,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

