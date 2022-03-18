vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 282,008 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

