Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.93.

DELL stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

