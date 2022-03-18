Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.80 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $20.80 million and $43,920.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,455.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.06 or 0.06928814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00269964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00730002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00065974 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.32 or 0.00465496 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00368395 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,085,369 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.