Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWMAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.45 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

