Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

PHX opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

In other PHX Minerals news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

