DA Davidson Weighs in on Washington Federal, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Washington Federal by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 93,261 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

