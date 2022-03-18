Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLGZY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flughafen Zürich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

