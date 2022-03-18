Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

