JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,528,000.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after buying an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,209,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

