Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells 1,219,456 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

