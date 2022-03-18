Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.54 ($64.33).

Shares of BN opened at €53.48 ($58.77) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €54.76 and its 200 day moving average is €56.22. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

