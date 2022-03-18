AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $26.73 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

