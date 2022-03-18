DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Purchases A$1,431,500.00 in Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Rating) insider Simon Henry purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.86 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,431,500.00 ($1,029,856.12).
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.
DGL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
