DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Purchases A$1,431,500.00 in Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Rating) insider Simon Henry purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.86 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,431,500.00 ($1,029,856.12).

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

DGL Group Company Profile

DGL Group Limited provides specialty chemical formulation and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and waste management and recycling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three divisions: Chemical Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution, and Environmental Solutions.

