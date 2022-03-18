Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

Shares of CVE FOM opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$556.59 million and a PE ratio of -78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

