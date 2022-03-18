Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27.

