Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 4,365 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 205.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $108.75 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

