Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 554 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after acquiring an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

