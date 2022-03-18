Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 13,493 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $87.66 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

