Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $21.90 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 684.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PEP stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.41 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.39 and its 200-day moving average is $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.