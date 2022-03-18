Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

NYSE:MMM opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

