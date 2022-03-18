Trek Financial LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

NYSE CLX opened at $132.83 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

