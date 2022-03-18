JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
