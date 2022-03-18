Yafei Wen Sells 3,289 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CFO Yafei Wen sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $22,003.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NVTA opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 37.2% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 11.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

