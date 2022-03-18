Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Stacey L. Porter Sells 416 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Stacey L. Porter sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $17,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ OM opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

