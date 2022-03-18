Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 2,657 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

