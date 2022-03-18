Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 2,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.