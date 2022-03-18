Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 83,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 50,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.