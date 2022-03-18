Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $13,320.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $13,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $494.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

