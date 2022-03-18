Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Trading Down 9.9%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 12,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 9,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

