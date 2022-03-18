Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Update

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 705,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 862,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

