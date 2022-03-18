Keith M. Mcgahan Sells 14,658 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,658 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $10,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

