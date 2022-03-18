Natasha Giordano Acquires 4,100 Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) CEO Natasha Giordano acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLXP opened at $4.00 on Friday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

