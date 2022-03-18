Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Shares Up 3%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.54 and last traded at $83.54. 18,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 71,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37.
