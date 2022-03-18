New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. New York Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 71,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 190,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 90,049 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 355,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

