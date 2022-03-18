Ferguson plc (FERG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.84 on May 6th

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 736,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 420,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ferguson by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FERG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,092.25.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

