Ferguson plc (FERG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.84 on May 6th

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
Ferguson stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 736,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 420,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ferguson by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.
