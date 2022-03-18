Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $25.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of RF opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

